Rain and snow expected Wednesday

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We begin the final week of 2020 with patchy freezing fog in the morning across the region. In fact, some areas - like Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend - fall under a Freezing Fog Advisory that expires at 10 a.m. Monday.

Then, we are left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a couple degrees below average before the fog returns Monday night around 10 p.m.

Skies on Tuesday will be partly cloudy once again to start, but that cloudy cover will increase as the day rolls on.

That comes before a new system hits us on Wednesday morning, bringing us chances for rain and snow for everyone. Snow is likely in the higher elevations, then precipitation should turn to rain as temperatures warm up, before we see snow return at night when it gets cooler again.