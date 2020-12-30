Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Waking up this morning we have chances for rain and snow across Central Oregon, with snow likely in the higher elevations.

Then, in the afternoon and early evening, rain is expected across the region when our temperatures warm back up above average.

When those temperatures fall back down at night, that's when the bulk of this current system will hit us.

We could receive more than 10 inches of new snow at Mt. Bachelor by tomorrow, with two inches in town in Sunriver and La Pine.

In fact, the eastern slopes of the Cascades, along with Sunriver, La Pine and Sisters, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. Thursday.

We have lingering chances for rain and snow Thursday morning, but the rest of New Year's Eve will be dry.

New Year's Day on Friday will be dry as well, until about 5 or 6 p.m., when more chances for rain and snow return.