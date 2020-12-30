Winter weather advisory for part of C.O.

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory is in place for part of Central Oregon and the Cascades until Thursday at 4 a.m.

Wednesday night lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s, with a chance of snow for the higher elevations and rain for the rest of the region. La Pine and Sunriver could see up to 2 inches at most, Sisters possibly up to an inch, with rain for the rest of the region.

Thursday brings a good chance for a break, with just partly sunny skies and highs again in the low to mid 40s..

From New Year's and into the start of next week, look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, with highs similar to Thursday.

We warm again into the upper 40s and low to mid 30s overnight to start next week. Speaking of next week, again we see a chance for mixed showers and snow levels back down to around 2,900 feet.

