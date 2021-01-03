Rain, wind and warmer temperatures for much of C.O.

Local Forecast

Good Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Another day, another winter weather advisory for the western part of our area. This one will go into effect Monday morning at 7 and will last until midnight that evening.

It's been system after system for us lately, but we haven't seen much snow or ice in most of the cities, and part of that is because of the warm front that is passing through the area Monday night, keeping our temperatures more mild.

Redmond's high of 54 was 13 degrees higher than average and Warm Springs nearly hit the 60s today. On Jan. 3rd!

We'll see the temperatures come down a little over the next couple of days, but still not enough to see serious snow accumulations from these storms anywhere but in the mountains.

These systems will bring us some rain and higher winds. We could see sustained winds around 20 mph on Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph.

We'll have a brief dry period on Tuesday before the next system comes in from the coast early Wednesday morning. That's could potentially bring us some snowfall in the southern part of Deschutes County (Bend, Sunriver and La Pine) early on Wednesday.

