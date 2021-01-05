Another winter weather advisory for western areas of C.O.

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Stop me if you've heard this already this week: The western part of our region will be under a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The highest chance for Winter Weather will be the Cascades, La Pine and Sunriver. The cities could receive around an inch of new snow, while Mt. Bachelor could see between four and eight inches by Wednesday evening.

But like all the other systems in this recent weather pattern, the storm will mostly bring rain and wind to the rest of Central Oregon, as temperatures are still hovering around the mid-40s and will continue throughout the next week.

The front will begin to impact us late tonight, and we'll see isolated showers throughout the day Wednesday.

Our winds starting tonight will be out of the south and southeast at around 10-15 mph.

The front will dissipate late Wednesday evening, giving us a calm and pleasant Thursday -- before the next system rolls in, which could give us the potential for some snowfall in Redmond that night into Friday morning.

