Mostly Sunny Today, But…

Most Central Oregon roads were coated with black ice this morning, but a fairer day will follow. Skies will stay mostly sunny for much of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Easterly and SE winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Some areas will see gusts to 20 mph. Clouds will thicken this evening and that will deliver a chance of mixed showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's with SE winds at 10-20+ mph.

A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through much of Friday with highs reaching the low to mid 40's. Clouds will break up in the evening and under partly cloudy skies, lows will dip into the 20's. Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the low 40's; pretty average for this time of year. Sunday will mark a warming trend that will have us in the low 50's by Wednesday. A slight chance of scattered rain showers will begin Monday night and stay with us through the middle of the week.

