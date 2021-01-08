The skies should clear, but more showers ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Showers will taper off Friday night and skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will dip into the low 20s, pretty average for this time of year. Winds will calm in the evening and stay calm overnight.

The passage of the cold front bringing us a somewhat stormy Friday will leave us with a fair weekend ahead. Our skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s.

Monday promises to be pretty fair, but the clouds will thicken by the end of the day and deliver a chance of scattered showers Monday night.

A warming trend will have us in the low 50s by Thursday. A chance of showers will stay with us through Wednesday, then we can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday.

