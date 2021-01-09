A slight chance for snow interrupts quiet weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Tonight we have a slight chance to see some snow in Jefferson County, as well as the southern parts of Deschutes County.

Madras will also see the potential for some patchy freezing fog tonight into tomorrow morning.

Overall there won't be too much accumulation from the system that will move on shore late this evening, but it's the only serious chance for any precipitation between now and Monday night.

We should see fairly calm days until then as our temperatures keep climbing as we are headed to the low to upper-50s by mid-week.

Even La Pine is forecasted for a high of 51 on Thursday.

Before then however, we're looking at high chances for rain Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.

But when we hit the high point of the warming trend on Thursday, we should be looking at mostly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week.

