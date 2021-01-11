Lots of rain coming tomorrow

Local Forecast

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

Odd to say for January, but not all that surprising given how warm it has been, we're going to see pretty significant rain fall over the next day or two.

Our snow levels are going to be shooting up above 8000 feet which means we could see some snow melt up in the mountains which will raise water levels around Central Oregon.

The rain will start in the far western side of our area tonight and then bring more into Tuesday morning and last the whole day.

Temperatures throughout the entire area are staying above freezing tonight which plays into why we won't see much snow from the system.

But late Wednesday night we'll start to see temperatures return toward the freezing mark, meaning we should get some new snow up in the mountains.

While it be warm enough for rain, it won't be quite as warm as we originally forecasted for over the weekend.

High temps will range from around 56 on Tuesday in Madras, to 53 in Redmond on Wednesday to the warmest La Pine gets is 49 on Friday.

Still around 10-15 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year and as much as 20 degrees warmer at night.

