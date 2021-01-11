Mild Day; Stormy Night

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We started the morning under mostly clear skies, but we will see the clouds thicken fairly quickly with the advance of a cold front. Highs will stay mild, topping out in the mid to upper 40's. SE breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Tonight's lows will range from the mid 20's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 30's for the rest of the high desert. Expect rain and snow showers with gusty southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Expect to see rainy conditions staying with us through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50's. Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions will stay with us through the rest of the week and the weekend to come.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!