Frosty AM; Nice Day

Just enough high pressure will stay put over the state of Oregon to give us plenty of sunshine and a mild day today. Highs will be in low to mid 40's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Winds will become light and variable tonight. A few clouds will invade the region this evening and leave us under mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will dip to the mid teens to low 20's.

Mostly clear skies and mild conditions will prevail through the middle of the week. A brief wintery blast will settle in Thursday. What begins as a slight chance of mixed showers during the day will turn to a chance of snow showers Thursday night as lows drop into the 20's. This short-lived event will leave behind some chilly temperatures. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Friday and Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the mid 30's. Sunday will see partly cloudy conditions, highs around 40 and a very slight chance of a mixed showers or two.

