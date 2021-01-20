Fairest day for a while

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A developing system moving in from the Gulf of Alaska may bring a few clouds to the region today, but we are not looking at showers in the forecast until late Thursday. Skies become mostly sunny today, with highs expected in the upper 40's to low 50's. SE breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows will dip into the 20's and breezes become light out of the south.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will cool into the mid 40's. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20's and we will see a 50% chance of snow showers that will stretch into Friday. The passage of the system will weaken the chance of snow through Friday, but it will leave behind colder temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 40 and then into the upper 30's going into next week. The next system tracking southward along the coast will deliver a chance of mixed showers to the High Desert Sunday, but that will be short-lived and we will see some partial clearing beginning Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!