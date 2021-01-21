Nice day; PM rain

Local Forecast

The winter system pressing into the Pacific NW will keep our cloud cover fairly thick today and deliver some late-day mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's and breezes will be light and variable. Overnight lows will dip into the 20's, so showers will turn to snow showers. Accumulations are expected to be light, about an inch. Northerly breezes will pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

Snow showers will continue into Friday morning, and then we will spend the rest of the day under mostly cloudy skies. The passage of this system will leave behind cold air. Friday's highs will only be in the mid 30's. Lows will be in the teens and low 20's. Clearing skies will help Saturday's highs reach the low 40's,, but clouds move in quickly Saturday night. That will bring a chance of mixed showers Sunday with highs around 40. A variable cloud cover with highs in the upper 30's will carry us into next week.

