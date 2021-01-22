ICY, SNOWY morning!

Local Forecast

BEWARE OF ICY STREETS, WALKWAYS AND WINDOWS THIS MORNING.

The slow passage of the current system will continue to draw moisture and cold air across the High Desert today. A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing fog will stay with us through the day. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes at a gentle 5-10 mph. Tonight's lows will be in the teens and our greatest threat will be that of freezing fog. Gentle northerly breezes stay with us through the night.

After the patchy freezing fog clears Saturday morning we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 40 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 20's. We have a 50% chance of more snow Sunday with highs in the 30's. A variable cloud cover and a chance of mixed showers will be with us through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be a little chilly, with highs in the mid 30's to low 40's and lows in the teens and low 20's.

