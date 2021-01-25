Partly cloudy; cold

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The greatest effect we will see of the next system pushing through over the next couple days will be cold temperatures. Under partly cloudy skies, today's highs will be in the mid 30's. Most will see calm to light and variable breezes. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Winds will stay calm, as well. All of Central Oregon will see lows in the teens, with upper elevations approaching single digits.

The next snow is expected late Tuesday. While accumulations are not expected to be significant, this will be a cold, wind-driven snowfall. While much of the region will see some partial clearing for the rest of the week, upper elevations like La Pine, Gilchrist, Chemult and Crescent will see 1-2" of fresh snow Tuesday night, with a chance of snow showers through the rest of the work week. A slight chance of mixed showers will stay with us all through the coming weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!