Add snow to a cold day

With the rapid advance of a developing system, we will see thickening clouds, late day snow showers and higher winds. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30's, so wind chill will be a factor, with southerly winds picking up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Snow showers that begin in the late afternoon will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 20's. SE winds pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph.

A chance of mixed showers will stay with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Lows will be in the 20's. While some areas can expect a short break between systems Friday, the upper elevations will see no break in the storm activity, only a diminished chance of showers.

