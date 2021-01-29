A nice little break today

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As one storm moves off to the east, we get a break before the next system moves in for the weekend. Watch for some patchy morning fog that can seriously reduce visibility, and then clearing to mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's, with light southerly breezes. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as lows dip into the 20's. Southerly breezes pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, but the chance of rain showers will steadily increase through the weekend and into Monday. The snows coming to the Cascades through the weekend will make for some nice additions to the resorts, but be aware that this will be a wind-driven snow that will get heavier by Sunday. Drivers and winter sports enthusiasts need to be cautious, as wind hazards will rise and visibility will likely decrease as this storm intensifies. Central Oregon won't see much by way of snow until Monday night. This will carry into mixed showers Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!