Three Ws: Warmer, wetter, windier

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

After our blast of winter weather to start the week, we've ended it with some more wild conditions the past few days in our lower elevations.

But that could change to tonight as we start to see a new weather pattern that is going to bring us rain and mixed precipitation for the next few days.

Whether it's rain or a mix will depend on the time of day and temperature, in Redmond, we don't expect to see temps below freezing until Monday night again, so much of the incoming system will bring rain to that higher.

However, southern Deschutes County (Bend and south), and the Cascades could see snow by Sunday morning. Don't expect much accumulation as the precipitation will be scattered and off and on through out the next few days.

We'll continue to see scatter precipitation all the way until Wednesday, by that time, we'll also see our high temperatures head back down around our average (≈44 in Redmond).

The best chance for snow accumulation in the rest of our region is Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it's just a slight chance right now.

What we will see is higher winds, especially on Sunday and Monday. Starting tonight, we'll see sustained winds upward of 15 mph and gusts that are forecasted to reach 31 mph on Monday.

