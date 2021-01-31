More wind and wintry mix to start the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Sunday turned out to be a little better than expected, in more ways than one.

It ended up being fairly dry and warm in town, while the Mt. Bachelor saw six inches of new snow through out the day.

The chance for rain will continue for the cities over the next few days, but our model isn't seeing much precipitation for our area until tomorrow morning, and that could be snow or a wintry mix at that time.

The winds will continue, with Monday forecasted to be our windiest day this week, gusts could reach 31 mph in Redmond.

This active weather pattern will continue throughout the start of this week before settling down around Thursday. That's not before our best chance for maybe an inch of snow in our cities Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We get that chance for snow because we'll start to see our temperatures take a tick down back toward and then below our seasonal average after Monday.

This weekend is shaping up to be calm and dry but the forecast calls for more seasonable temperatures than this past weekend.

