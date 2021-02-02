Local Forecast

After some light morning rain some will see sun breaks before the clouds close back in and bring more mixed showers. A winter weather advisory that goes in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades at 1 p.m. today will stay in place until 3 p.m. tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 40's, with SW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Snow showers are expected tonight, with lows in the 20's. Southerly winds back off to 5-10 mph.

Morning snow showers Wednesday will break up around noon and skies will begin to clear. Highs will reach the upper 30's to low 40's and NW breezes will be pretty gentle at 5-15 mph. The rest of the work week will be quite fair under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40's. The weekend will be unseasonably mild. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50's. These nice conditions will carry into the beginning of next week.

