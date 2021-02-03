Weakening Storm System

Local Forecast

While this current system is expected to weaken over the course of the day, it will still bring more snow and mixed showers to the High Desert today. Highs will range from the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. SW winds at 10-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Breezes will become gentle out of the south as lows dip to the mid to upper teens.

A warming trend that begins Thursday will continue to Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the balance of the work week and then turn sunny for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees. Pleasant conditions will be carried into next week.

