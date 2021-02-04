A FAIRER DAY

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity moves off to the east we will be left with quite the fair day. Under mostly sunny skies we will see SW winds become very gentle at 5-10 mph. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40's; pretty average for this time of year. Skies become partly cloudy tonight and we stay dry. Lows will be in the low 20's to around 30 degrees. SW breezes will stay gentle.

A weak front will move through Friday delivering a slight chance of some scattered mixed showers, but it will clear out quickly. Mostly sunny skies all weekend will be briefly interrupted by a slight chance of scattered snow showers Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will be in the 20's. Fair, but cooler conditions will carry us into next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by temperatures in the mid to upper 30's and lows in the teens through the middle of the week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!