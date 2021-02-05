Breezy day; nice weekend

Local Forecast

Mostly sunny skies will prevail for most of the region, but some areas to our north may see a few more clouds and a chance of isolated showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 40's. Westerly winds at 15-25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Those westerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph and lows will be scattered through the 20's.

The weekend promises to be quite fair. Less wind and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40's. The cooldown begins Monday. By the middle of the week, we will see much cooler temperatures, with an increased cloud cover.

