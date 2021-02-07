Calm start to the week, then cold

Local Forecast

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

Looks like are winds are still with us for a few more hours before laying down around sunset tonight.

We should be seeing way more calm conditions for the first few days of this week.

In addition our temperatures are going to remain around our seasonal average as well.

That is, until Thursday.

Early Thursday morning we'll start to see our next system move into the area. Coupled with a cold snap, this could bring us some snowfall for the balance of the week, as well as low temperatures in the single digits for Redmond!

