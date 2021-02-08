Cool, but nice day

Local Forecast

A moderate air flow from the NW will deliver pretty typical weather for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies, with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. Northerly and NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be a bit below average, in the mid-teens to low 20"s. Breezes will become calm for the night.

Conditions will stay quite fair through Wednesday. Beginning Wednesday night, however, we will begin to feel the effects of a cold Arctic blast that will drop our lows to the low to mid-teens. With an increase in cloud cover will come a chance of snow showers that will be most intense Thursday and stay with us through the weekend. We will also see daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows well down in the single digits during that time.

