Fair, but cool day ahead of winter storm

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fair, but chilly day is ahead for your Tuesday. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the low 40's with light and variable winds. Clouds will thicken a bit tonight, but we will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's. What little breeze we might see today will calm this evening and remain calm overnight.

Wednesday promises to be equally fair, maybe a couple degrees warmer, but a winter storm will press in quickly, with snowfall beginning as early as Wednesday night. A Winter Storm Watch goes in effect for Central Oregon at noon Thursday through 10 pm Friday. Snow accumulations are expected to be significant...as much as 8-20" for the upper elevations and more in the Cascades. The National Weather Service has said that travel in the Cascades could be "very difficult to impossible." With this snowfall will come some bitterly cold temperatures. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 20's and lows will be in the single digits, near zero for some. This will break a bit for the weekend, but we will still see a chance of snow showers and cold temperatures into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!