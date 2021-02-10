Major winter storm due

Local Forecast

While today promises to be quite the fair day, a serious winter storm will begin to develop tonight. Clear skies will cloud over through the day. Highs will be in the mid 40's and westerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Thicker clouds will deliver snow showers by early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 20's and breezes will turn light out of the NW.

The storm will then settle in through Saturday night. Total snow accumulations around Central Oregon will be about 5-10 inches during that time, with the potential for more at the upper elevations. This will be a boon for the ski resorts. Mt. Bachelor is expecting 20-40" of fresh snow through Saturday, with a chance of more snow showers into the middle of next week. What will be great for the resorts will be trouble for travelers. From tonight through Saturday, Government Camp: 20-40". Santiam Pass: 20-30". Willamette Pass: 12-24". Driving conditions in the mountains are expected to be very difficult to impossible.

Central Oregon can expect a chance of snow and mixed showers to stay with us into next week. Also, be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures from tonight through Saturday night.

