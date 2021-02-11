Snowfall begins today

Local Forecast

Snow showers will begin lightly later this morning and gradually pick up through the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30's and accumulations will be about an inch or two. Light north winds pick up to 5-10 mph. Snowfall will continue tonight with another 1-2" accumulations. Upper elevations may expect a little more. Lows will sink into the single digits and northerly winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph.

Estimated total snow accumulations for our elevation have been reduced, but we can still expect to see 4-8" of fresh snow between now and Sunday morning. Snow showers are expected to stay with us into the beginning of next week. The next three days will be the coldest we see. Highs Friday will be around 20 and overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens. We will struggle to even hit the freezing mark for a high Saturday, with lows dropping back to single digits and low teens again that night. Sunday will be in the mid 30's and we will start the new work week with highs in the low 40's.

