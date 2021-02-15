Local Forecast

Freezing rain in the morning will turn to mixed showers and rain showers as highs climb into the low 40's. All of this will be wind-driven as westerly winds reach sustained speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Those westerly winds will ease back to 10-15 mph tonight. With lows dipping into the 20's we will see a 40% chance of snow showers through the night.

A Winter Storm Warning stays in place for much of Central Oregon until Tuesday at 4:00 PM. From there, we will see fairer conditions for the balance of the week. There will be a chance of scattered and isolated showers, but temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 40’s by Sunday.

