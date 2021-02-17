A brief, chilly break

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With storm activity moving off to the east, we get to enjoy a brief and chilly break between systems. Highs today may only be in the mid to upper 30's, but we will get a nice amount of sunshine. NW breezes will stay pretty gentle, at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn SE tonight. Clouds will thicken through the night, but we will stay dry until tomorrow. Lows will dip to the upper teens to low 20's.

Mixed showers will return to the High Desert Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 40's and lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's. Partly cloudy skies and a slight warming trend will be the big features of the weekend ahead. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 50's, will start the new work week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!