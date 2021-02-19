Cool; chance of showers

Local Forecast

As a winter storm stretches itself to the east, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today, along with a 20-30% chance of scattered, mixed showers. Highs will be in the low 40's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Look for a slight chance of scattered snow showers tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 20's and breezes will turn light out of the south.

The weekend will find us under partly to mostly cloudy skies and staying dry. Highs will be in the low 40's Saturday and upper 40's Sunday. Monday's highs will reach the low 50's, but that is when the next brief system will push through the region. Look for a chance of rain showers all day, turning to snow showers at night. A variable cloud cover with highs in the low to mid 40's will carry us through the middle of the week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

