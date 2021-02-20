Mini warm-up continues into Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Some scattered snow and rain showers around the region but otherwise some Central Oregon sunshine got through for a lot of the day.

We do have some light breezes around the area, but nothing more than 20 mph, and that's how it will stay for the next few days.

We do have a system hanging out around the Willamette Valley tonight that my give us a sprinkle of rain or snow tonight and tomorrow, but the bulk of the system will dissipate before crossing the crest of the Cascades.

Any chance for snow will be put on hold tomorrow evening as our winds will switch from out of the north to a southerly breeze, giving us a some warm air.

That's why on Monday we'll see high temperatures around the region above 50 degrees and near 50 on Sunday.

During that time, there are small chances for rain, but nothing greater than 30 percent chances at this point.

