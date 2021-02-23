A couple fair, but cool days

Local Forecast

Good Tuesday morning, everyone...

A strong NW flow may not bring too many showers to our region today, but it will keep us cool and breezy. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, our highs will be in the low to mid 40's and NW breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight, and we will stay dry. Lows will be in the teens to low 20's. NW breezes stay pretty gentle at 5-15 mph.

These fair conditions will stretch into Wednesday, but thickening clouds Wednesday night will be the leading edge of the next system. We have a chance of mixed showers Thursday night, with a better chance of snow Friday and Friday night. All of this will break in time for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies, with highs easing back into the upper 40's by Sunday. The new work week will start with a slight chance of some scattered snow showers.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!