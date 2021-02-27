Winter storm cycle calming down

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

There's still some moderate winds around the area, but activity is really starting to settle down. Winds will really start to die down around sunset this evening.

The next week will be filled with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

A small system will move into the area on Monday night and it might bring us some mountain snow, but other than that, the next few days will be pretty dry.

We're going to hit our average of around 50 degrees in Redmond tomorrow, but we're only going to go up from there. We could hit 60 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday.

Friday night we have a chance for system to move in from the coast, but temperatures in the lower elevations will still stay around the 50 degree mark.

