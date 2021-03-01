Fair days ahead

Local Forecast

Yesterday marked the beginning of a string of fair days on the High Desert, and it continues today. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 50's and gentle SW breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but there will be no showers. Lows will dip into the 20's and breezes will turn light out of the south after midnight.

A few clouds will drift across Central Oregon over the next few days, but we will not see a threat of showers until Sunday. Even then, it will be very slight. Our daytime highs will warm into the low 60's by the end of the work week and then cool back to something more normal over the weekend.

