Chilly start; nice day

A gentle flow out of the SW will serve to keep us nice and warm today. Highs will be in the upper 50's to around 60 degrees. We may see a thin cloud or two, but there is no threat of any showers. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light out of the SW. Tonight's lows will be in the mid to upper 20's under mostly clear skies. Breezes will become light out of the SE after midnight.

While we will see a few scattered clouds through the middle of the week, we are not expecting any showers, and highs will be topping out in the low 60's. Skies will become partly cloudy Friday and mostly cloudy Friday night. This will usher in some cooler temperatures for the weekend, along with a slight chance of some scattered showers. Highs will cool to the low 50's Saturday and upper 40's Sunday. With overnight lows at and a bit below freezing, we stand a slight chance of seeing some scattered snow showers, as well. These cooler conditions will carry into next week.

