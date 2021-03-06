Chance for snow showers on Sunday

Local Forecast

Good Saturday evening Central Oregon!

Many of us woke up Saturday to a resurgence of old main winter with a few inches of snow across much of the southern part of Deschutes County.

It looks like we might see a few flakes again on Sunday as well as there is a system moving onshore tonight that will bring us some mountain snow by tomorrow morning.

The model shows the system dissipating before reaching Central Oregon, but it later shows it reforming Sunday night, bringing about a 20 percent chance of snow to La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters and much of Crook County.

Temperature wise, we're going to be sitting around the middle 40s tomorrow, a few ticks cooler than today and cooler than our seasonal average.

We should see these cooler temperatures linger for the start of this next week before warming back up to the 50s in Redmond on Wednesday and climbing all the way near 60 again on Friday.

Mountain temperatures are looking to stay around freezing for the next few days with chances for snow up until Wednesday at Mt. Bachelor.

