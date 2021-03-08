Cool; Chance of Showers

Local Forecast

The next system pressing into the NW will keep our skies cloudy and deliver a 30% chance of scattered, mixed showers across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. The chance of snow showers will taper off this evening and skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 20's and breezes turn SW at 5-10 mph.

This slight chance of scattered, mixed showers will stay with us through the middle of this week as will some cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows in the 20's. Skies will begin to clear Thursday and temperatures will begin to warm. We will end the week with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid to upper 50's.

