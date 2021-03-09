A Little More Winter

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A system centered just off the Oregon coastline is tracking its way southward and bringing stormy conditions with it. Central Oregon will see a variable cloud cover today that will deliver a 30% chance of scattered mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's and southerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of snow showers and lows in the 20's.

We will cling to cool temperatures and a chance of mixed showers through Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday will stay on the cool side, but skies will become mostly sunny as the storm continues south into California. With clearer skies and milder winds, we will warm into the mid to upper 50's by Saturday. Under a variable cloud cover we will see the return of cooler temperatures and a very slight chance of scattered showers as we come out of the weekend into next week. Don't forget...daylight saving time begins at 2:00 am Sunday. Turn those clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!