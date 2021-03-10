Icy, foggy start to a cool day

Local Forecast

After one very icy morning under partly cloudy skies, we will see our cloud cover thicken and deliver a 30% chance of some scattered, mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's with gentle northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. We will see a slight chance of some evening mixed showers and then some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 20's with light and variable breezes.

The rest of the work week and into Saturday will bring a warming trend that will have us around 60 degrees Saturday. A brief and weaker system settling in Sunday will cool us down and deliver a chance of scattered mixed showers late Sunday through Monday. Temperatures will be near normal under clearer skies beginning Tuesday.