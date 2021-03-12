Bluebird days!

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure that blankets the western United States will deliver plenty of blue sky and sunshine to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Breezes will become light out of the south and lows will dip into the teens and low 20's.

Saturday promises to be equally sunny and even warmer. Highs will reach the low 60's. A brief system will settle in Sunday. Clouds will thicken and bring a 30% chance of rain showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we will add some snow showers Sunday night that will stretch into Monday morning. Gradual clearing will be accompanied by the coolest temperatures we will see over the next few days. Highs will return to the 50's through the middle of the week, with a slight chance of scattered showers Thursday.

