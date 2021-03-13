Warm and pleasant for now, wintry mix on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We had back-to-back days with warm temperatures, plenty of sunshine and calm winds, but things will change here very soon.

We're tracking a new system coming in from the Pacific, expected to make land fall on the coast tomorrow morning.

We'll start to see our clouds build throughout the evening tonight and into tomorrow, but we won't see any precipitation until late tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow will also be a little breezier than the past few, with gusts near 20 mph and average sustained winds around 10. But temperatures will still be slightly above average.

The mountains will get hit with some mixed precipitation first before temperatures drop for the night and it turns to mostly snow across much of Central Oregon.

Not much accumulation is expected in the cities.

The system looks to mostly clear out by Monday morning, but we could see another small remnant give us a few more flurries toward the end of the day.

By Tuesday, we'll see our temperatures return to average and skies clear up with some of more of that Central Oregon sunshine.

