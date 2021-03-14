Temperatures taking a plunge to start the week

Local Forecast

Happy Pi Day (3/14) Central Oregon!

Welp our sunny skies and warm temperatures gave way to grey and raw conditions today as we prepare to receive some snow this evening.

Clouds have been building all day and we saw our high temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees from a day ago.

We should already be seeing a wintry mix up in the mountains, the expectation is that will change over to snow as temperatures cool down for the night.

The system will be clear of the area by tomorrow morning, don't expect any major accumulations, trace amounts at the lower levels to 2-4 inches up in the Cascades.

When it does clear out, we will be left with a very cold day on Monday. Highs around much of the region are not expected to climb past 40, more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

However, temps will start to pick back up around average on Tuesday, and even a chance to return to the 60s by Wednesday.

Tuesday could bring with it some breezy conditions as well, with potential gusts around 18 mph.

The dryness won't last long as another system could bring some rain to the area again on Thursday.

