COLD & BREEZY

With a major system moving to the south, we will see a chance of scattered snow showers this morning turn to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. We will stay cold, with highs in the low 40's and NW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Lows will dip into the teens and NW winds at 5-15 mph will stay fairly gusty.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 50's under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday. A chance of rain showers will settle in Thursday, our warmest day of the week, with highs around 60. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50's through the coming weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. We will see a chance of mixed showers from Thursday night through Sunday.

