Staying cool today

While we may see a few clouds pass over Central Oregon today, we are expecting plenty of sunshine. A gentle northerly flow at 5-10 mph will keep our daytime highs in the mid to upper 40's. Skies will stay mostly clear through the night tonight. Gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight and overnight lows will be pretty average; in the mid 20's.

While our skies stay mostly sunny Wednesday, a shift in our air flow pattern will bring milder temperatures to the region. Breezes will stay gentle out of the south helping our highs reach the mid to upper 50's. The southerly flow is brought to us by the advance of a low-pressure center that will bring us some rain showers Thursday, along with highs around 60 degrees. Colder air will mix in Thursday night, giving us a chance of snow by morning. Rain and snow showers will be scattered across Central Oregon Friday and into Friday night. This will diminish to a slight chance of snow showers by Saturday morning. Along with below-average temperatures, we can expect a chance of mixed showers to stay with us through the weekend and into next week.

