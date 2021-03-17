A Nice Fair Day

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a few thin clouds over the course of the day, it will not be enough to spoil the very pleasant conditions we shall see. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. If we see any breeze at all it will be gentle out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Breezes will be light out of the SE and lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

Thickening clouds Thursday will deliver a chance of some late day showers and breezy winds. This will extend into mixed showers Thursday night and Friday. There will be a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning, the first day of spring. Temperatures will be in the low 50's through the weekend and into next week. There will be some partial clearing by Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!