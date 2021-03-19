Cool & Breezy

Local Forecast

Good Friday morning, Everyone...

While we are likely to see some sunshine today, a low pressure center parked off the Washington coast will rotate cool air and moisture into the region today. Hings will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and we will see a slight chance of some late day isolated showers. Southerly winds at 5-15 mph will gust to 20 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20's and southerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Saturday will look a lot like today, but it will be cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 40's. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Look for a chance of scattered snow showers Sunday night as lows dip to freezing and a little below. Monday will bring a chance of rain showers. We will warm into the mid 50's by the middle of the week with the next chance of showers settling in Wednesday night and into Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!