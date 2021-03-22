Spring-like weather

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a potent cold front will bring wind and mixed showers to the High Desert today. As temperatures slowly creep back to the mid to upper 40's, snow showers will turn to rain showers. NW winds will pick up to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Gradual clearing tonight will leave us under partly cloudy skies, with lows in the low 20's. NW winds will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

A break between systems will give us plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Look for a chance of scattered showers Wednesday, with a little snow mixing in Wednesday night. After morning snow showers, we will see some partial clearing Thursday. With clear, sunny skies Friday, we get back to more normal temperatures. Expect to see sunny, warm conditions through the coming weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!