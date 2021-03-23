Sunny & cool

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As one system moves off to the SE, we will be left with a sunny, but chilly break before the next system arrives. We will see plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 40's to around 50 degrees. Gentle northerly breezes will only pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 20's with breezes turning gentle out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken over Wednesday and bring a chance of late day showers. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's and winds will turn gusty out of the west. Lows will drop into the 20's Wednesday night, so a chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers by Thursday morning. Partial clearing Thursday will be accompanied by cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. We will then see quite the reverse for the weekend. With sunny, blue skies, our highs will rise into the upper 50's Friday, and mid 60's Saturday and Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!