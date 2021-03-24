Chance of rain/snow

Local Forecast

The advance of a cold, wet system has already clouded our skies and it is likely to bring rain showers as early as mid-afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 40's to the low 50's and westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. With lows dropping into the 20's tonight, we have a chance of snow showers as the snow level drops to 3,000'. Winds stay westerly at 5-15 mph.

It will take about 24 hours for this system to pass and it will leave behind some cooler temperatures. While we are not expecting more precipitation Thursday, skies will stay mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the mid 40's. Sunny skies will help us warm into the mid 50's Friday and mid 60's Saturday. Skies become mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60's. A brief system moving in Sunday night will bring a chance of mixed showers into Monday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's. Clearer skies will help us get back to more normal temperatures Tuesday and into the middle of next week.

